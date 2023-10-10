Innovations to foster sustainable agri-food systems is need of the hour: Parshottam Rupala

Kochi: Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Tuesday said that in view of the increasing food demand, environmental degradation and the challenges posed by climate change, there is an urgent need to transform agri-food systems into sustainable enterprises through scientific innovations.

He said that the agricultural scientists should strive to infuse greater mechanisation in the agriculture production process and develop and popularise specialised farm implements for women in agriculture.

“The future of India’s agriculture depends a lot on how the accumulated scientific knowledge can be translated to commercial success,” he said while inaugurating 16th Agricultural Science Congress (ASC).

Himanshu Pathak, Secretary to the Department of Agricultural Research said that India’s food grain demand will rise to 340-355 metric ton by 2033.

“Research on genomics and genome editing would be the core focus for technological breakthroughs in agriculture and commodities where traditional breeding cannot yield the desired results,” he said.

Organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), the ASC will come out with recommendations that facilitate the agriculture sector for moving towards a path of greater sustainability.

Over 1500 delegates from India and abroad are attending the four-day event, which is taking place for the first time in Kerala and hosted by the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI).