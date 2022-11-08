Insurgency in Northeast reduced by 74%, Maoist violence by 55%: MHA

New Delhi: There has been a decrease of 74 per cent in the incidents of insurgency in the North eastern states as compared to 2014, said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its annual report 2021-22.

It also said that since 2014, there was a reduction of up to 55 per cent in Maoist violence incidents in the country in 2021.

In the report, the MHA stated that there has been a great improvement in internal security of the country.

According to the Home Ministry, the security in the north eastern states of India has improved significantly since 2014. These states have recorded the least number of incidents of militancy and deaths of security forces and civilians in 2020.

There has been a reduction of 60 per cent in the death of security forces and 89 per cent in the death of civilians in this period, the report added.

The MHA said that between 2014 and 2021, a total of 581 militants were killed and 9,103 were arrested in the North eastern regions.

Incidents of Maoist violence in the country have also decreased significantly in the last eight years with the death toll in these incidents coming down by 63 per cent. In 2021, the Maoist incidents have decreased from 1136 to 509 and the death toll has come down from 397 to 147 as compared to 2013, stated the report.

According to the report, the Maoist violence in 2021 was reported under 191 police stations in 46 districts spread over eight states, while in 2013 it was reported in 330 police stations in 76 districts spread over 10 states.

The MHA said that the CPI (Maoist) continues to be the most powerful of the various Left Wing Extremist organisations in the country and is responsible for more than 90 per cent of the total violence and 95 per cent of deaths.