Internal Divisions Deepen Over Akal Takht Jathedar Replacement
The Shiromani Akali Dal faces severe internal crisis as leaders take opposing stands on the SGPC's decision to replace the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, leading to multiple resignations and threatening the party's already diminished political influence in Punjab.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is experiencing a significant internal crisis following the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's (SGPC) controversial decision to replace the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. This move, made during an SGPC interim committee meeting on Friday, has created sharp divisions among party leaders.
Discontent has been spreading throughout the party, with numerous state and district-level leaders publicly voicing their dissatisfaction or stepping down from their positions ahead of the party's January membership drive. Former SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal has openly criticized the removal of the jathedars and questioned the committee's operational practices.
The controversy has triggered a wave of resignations from the SAD Haryana unit, including its president Sharanjit Singh Sahota, general secretary Sarabjot Singh Sabbi, and Youth Akali Dal Kaithal president Kuldeep Singh Cheema. Several other leaders have also departed, all expressing opposition to the contentious decision.
Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal now faces a major challenge in maintaining control over the SGPC, which currently lacks a president following Harjinder Singh Dhami's resignation. The upcoming SGPC budget session on March 28 in Amritsar will be crucial, as it may determine the removal and appointment of jathedars while legitimizing previous decisions. The session will draw significant attention given the SGPC's substantial budget of Rs 1,260.97 crore for 2024-25.
SAD leadership, which apologized in December 2024 for past mistakes including undue influence over Sikh institutions, now stands accused of repeating the same errors. Critics suggest the party either directly supported the jathedar's removal or remained conspicuously silent, reinforcing suspicions about its continued influence over SGPC decisions.
The party leadership appears divided, with the Badal faction supporting the decision while senior leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia strongly opposes it. SAD's acting chief Balwinder Singh Bhundar has called the move a "backstab" to the Badal family, while Sukhbir Badal and his wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal have yet to comment publicly.
Once a powerful force in Punjab politics, SAD now holds just two seats in the 117-member state Assembly. Both MLAs - Manpreet Ayali and Ganeive Kaur Majithia - have indicated disagreement with the party's position. This situation further weakens the party's already diminished political influence.
The controversy has reignited debates about political interference in religious institutions and threatens to have far-reaching consequences for SAD's future in Punjab politics.