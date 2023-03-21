International Borders On High Alert After Centre's Order Circulated To BSF And SSB

The Centre sent a message to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) after considering the possibility that Amritpal Singh, the leader of the Waris Punjab De, might flee the country. As a result, international borders with Nepal and Pakistan, among other countries, have been placed on high alert.



According to trusted government sources, the MHA has instructed the leaders of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to warn their troops stationed at international borders to be alert as the manhunt for Amritpal Singh, a radical Khalistani, which entered its fourth day on Tuesday, continues.



In order to prevent the extreme self-styled Sikh preacher from leaving the country, pictures of Amritpal Singh have also been posted on these crucial exit points at the International Boundaries.

According to a source who asked to remain anonymous, all of the important Border Outposts at the international borders with Nepal, Punjab, and Bangladesh, as well as the frontier units of the BSF and the SSB stationed there, have received a message to be on high alert due to intelligence input that Amritpal Singh may flee the country in order to avoid being apprehended.

The two paramilitary forces, according to a senior official, have already transmitted the necessary information to their field units, along with images of Amritpal Singh wearing and not wearing a turban. The police detained 78 members of an organisation led by Amritpal as part of the Punjab government's extensive crackdown against him on Saturday.

The action was taken as the Punjab Police's extensive investigation into Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh entered its fourth day on Tuesday. Amritpal Singh has been listed as a wanted person by the Punjab Police. The extremist preacher is still on the run, even though Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh and his driver Harpreet Singh have turned themselves in to the Jalandhar police. The suspension of SMS and mobile internet services was also extended by the Punjabi government.

A day before Amritpal's "Khalsa Wahir," a religious procession, departs from the Muktsar district, police take action. Despite increased security at various locations in Punjab, the elusive preacher managed to elude the police and escape their dragnet until his cavalcade was stopped in the Jalandhar area.

Meanwhile, Separate FIRs were filed against Amritpal and his associates for evading a police roadblock and for recovering a handgun from a vehicle discovered in a Jalandhar hamlet. Additionally, he stated that 114 persons in total have been detained since the crackdown began.