International Borders On High Alert After Centre's Order Circulated To BSF And SSB
The Centre sent a message to the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) after considering the possibility that Amritpal Singh, the leader of the Waris Punjab De, might flee the country. As a result, international borders with Nepal and Pakistan, among other countries, have been placed on high alert.
According to trusted government sources, the MHA has instructed the leaders of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to warn their troops stationed at international borders to be alert as the manhunt for Amritpal Singh, a radical Khalistani, which entered its fourth day on Tuesday, continues.
Meanwhile, Separate FIRs were filed against Amritpal and his associates for evading a police roadblock and for recovering a handgun from a vehicle discovered in a Jalandhar hamlet. Additionally, he stated that 114 persons in total have been detained since the crackdown began.