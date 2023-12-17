International Gita Mahotsav begins in Kurukshetra with Gita Aarti

This sacred town, resplendent with cultural heritage and spiritual significance, on Sunday witnessed the grand inauguration of the International Gita Mahotsav - 2023.

The event commenced with the Gita Aarti and worship of the holy scripture at Brahma Sarovar, echoing with verses from the Bhagavad Gita.

In a momentous ceremony, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj inaugurated the week-long celebrations, set to captivate visitors until December 24.

The inauguration unfolded amid traditional cultural performances by artists from various states, adding a kaleidoscope of colours and expressions to the event.

Vice President Dhankhar and Chief Minister Khattar, in traditional style, performed the ritualistic pouring of holy water from Brahma sarovar, followed by worship and the offering of flowers to the sacred scripture.

The luminous atmosphere was further heightened with their active participation in the Gita Aarti.

As part of the festivities, the Assam and Haryana pavilions were formally inaugurated by the Vice President, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the diverse cultural and artistic heritage of these states.

The state-level exhibition showcased a myriad of scenes, encompassing food, accommodation, and clothing, providing a rich tapestry of experiences.

The International Gita Mahotsav promises a holistic experience with global Gita recitations involving 18,000 students, cultural programmes organised by the North Region Cultural Arts Centre of Patiala and Haryana Art and Cultural Department, an International Gita Seminar, a saints' conference, aarti at the Brahma Sarovar, Deepotsav, and cultural programmes at 164 locations within a 48-km radius.

The event has been organised, with comprehensive security and management arrangements made by the administration and the Kurukshetra Development Board. The International Gita Mahotsav is an annual festival held in Kurukshetra, dedicated to the sacred scripture Bhagavad Gita.

The festival brings together spiritual leaders, scholars, and cultural enthusiasts to celebrate the teachings of the Gita and showcase the cultural diversity of various regions.

The International Gita Mahotsav promises a celebration of diversity, culture, and spirituality, inviting visitors from far and wide to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Kurukshetra's heritage.