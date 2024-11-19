Live
International Men's Day 2024: Celebrating Men’s Contributions
International Men's Day 2024 is celebrated on November 19. The theme, "Positive Male Role Models," focuses on men’s mental health and creating supportive environments.
International Men’s Day is celebrated every year on November 19.
This day honors the important contributions of men to society. It recognizes their roles in families, communities, and nation-building.
International Men’s Day 2024: Date and Theme
In 2024, International Men’s Day falls on Tuesday, November 19. The theme for this year is "Positive Male Role Models."
The focus is on discussing men’s mental health and creating environments where men can thrive.
History of International Men’s Day
International Men’s Day began in 1992. It was started by Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, a scholar from Trinidad.
Dr. Teelucksingh wanted to celebrate men’s achievements. He also wanted to raise awareness about issues like male health and gender-based violence.
Significance of International Men’s Day
This day celebrates how men contribute to society. It also highlights their well-being.
It encourages people to talk about important issues, like mental health and gender equality. The day aims to create a world that values everyone’s contributions.
How is International Men’s Day Celebrated?
International Men’s Day is celebrated in many ways. There are workshops and seminars that focus on mental health.
Community events such as volunteering and social gatherings also happen. Health campaigns provide free check-ups.
Educational programs highlight positive male role models. Many people also use this day to thank the men who inspire them.