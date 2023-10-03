Investigation agencies free to act against illegal activities: Anurag Thakur

Bhubaneswar: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday that the central investigation agencies are free to carry out action against anyone involved in illegal activities.

“The investigative agencies probe if anyone does anything wrong. It is not written anywhere that the agencies can’t initiate any probe even if you have received money through illegal means which is objectionable. Investigative agencies are free and they take action as per the rules,” said Thakur answering a query on the raids on NewsClick and its journalists by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Addressing a Press conference, Thakur urged the Odisha government to ensure speedy and better implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission that can bring significant changes to the lives of women’

“I would like to request the state government to ensure speedy and proper implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission,” Thakur said.

He also stated that all the schemes of the Centre are meant for the welfare of the poor, especially for the welfare of women.

Thakur emphasised that by passing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill, the Modi Government has delivered the promise of 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and state Assemblies ensuring the empowerment of women leadership in the country.

“As per data, the Modi Government has given several times more funds to Odisha than the UPA Government. It cooperated with the state in the process of development,” Thakur added.

“During the G20 more than 200 meetings were held in 60 cities in different states and union territories showcasing the art and traditions of the country which will boost the tourism sector. Odisha will also be benefitted from the economic corridor connecting Europe through Arab countries,” Thakur asserted.

He also claimed the tax collection in Odisha increased following the enactment of GST by the Modi Government.