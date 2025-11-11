Investigators suspect Red Fort blast was suicide strike using ammonium nitrate

New Delhi: The investigating agencies are probing all possible links to the Red Fort car blast, and prima facie it appears that this was a suicide attack.

Investigations also showed that ammonium nitrate was used during the blast.

The Delhi Police are working closely with the Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding the explosives that were recovered during the Faridabad module bust.

While the preliminary probe suggests the use of ammonium nitrate, a final report of the FSL is awaited.

The FSL will release its report later on Tuesday. However, versions on the number of inmates in the car are contrasting.

While at first it was stated that three persons were in the car, the police are now suggesting that Dr Umar Mohammad, the prime suspect, may have been alone. The angle of this incident, being a case of suicide bombing, is not being ruled out.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide bombing, an official said while adding that all angles are being probed.

It is unclear whether the accused intended to ram the car into a major structure or intended to blow up the vehicle in the midst of peak traffic, another officer said.

The probe suggests that Umar may have triggered the blast in panic.

Officials are probing whether Umar prematurely triggered the blast.

He may have panicked after the Faridabad module was busted, during which 2,900 kilograms of explosives were recovered.

The police also recovered assault rifles and pistols during the raid.

The FSL is also looking into the ingredients that were used in the blast. It is being ascertained if the accused persons had used ammonium nitrate, fuel oil and detonators to carry out the explosions.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police had carried out a major operation over the past two weeks during which they arrested two doctors - Muzammil Ahmad Ganai from Pulwama and Adeel Majeed Rather from Qazigund.

The arrests were carried out in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The police said that they were part of an interstate and transnational terror module which was linked to both the Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The police also informed that they had seized 350 kilograms of explosives, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, from Gana's home in Faridabad.

A lot would depend on the FSL reported slated to be released later today. This would provide much clarity about the explosives used during the attack.

While traces of ammonium nitrate have been found, there is, however, no trace of an improvised explosive device (IED).

Officials said that so far, no IED has been found at the blast scene. Meanwhile, police teams have been conducting extensive raids since Monday night to get more leads about the attack.

Search operations were conducted in Daryaganj, Paharganj and nearby areas. The police are examining visitors' books of hotels to get leads on the involvement of more people, if any.

The Delhi Police said they are carefully studying CCTV footage, and a total of 200 personnel have been assigned to do the same.

Footage obtained from the Badarpur border to the parking area of Red Fort is being examined, a police official said.

The police have learnt that the vehicle was parked outside the Sunheri Masjid for nearly two hours before the blast.

The police have learnt that the car had entered Delhi from Haryana through Badarpur.

The police have registered a case under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).