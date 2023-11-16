Live
- Tunnel collapse: Augur drilling machine gets to work, Union minister V.K. Singh takes stock
- Fear grows for patients inside Gaza hospital, cut off after Israelis arrive
- AAP counters LG Saxena on Kejriwal Govt's steps to curb air pollution in Delhi
- Navi Mumbai to step into Metro train travel era from Friday
- IndiGo expands codeshare horizon, adds Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo to network
- IPS officer's wife, cook fall prey to fake furniture buyer on Quickr app, FIR lodged
- Prof B R Shamanna invited to be a Professor of Eminence at Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education & Research
- Delhi HC seeks ED's stand on conman Sherpuria's plea seeking to quash prosecution complaint
- Search in Al-Shifa Hospital led to laptop with information on hostages: IDF
- No relief, Delhi's AQI drops into 'severe' category
Just In
IPS officer's wife, cook fall prey to fake furniture buyer on Quickr app, FIR lodged
The wife and cook of an IPS officer were duped by an online cheat, who posed as a furniture buyer on Quicker app.
New Delhi: The wife and cook of an IPS officer were duped by an online cheat, who posed as a furniture buyer on Quicker app.
According to the FIR accessed by IANS, the complainant, Anshuman Kumar (IPS), stated that his wife and cook Gopal Magar became victims of cyber fraud perpetrated on October 30 by a person posing as a buyer on Quickr App.
As per the FIR, Rs 1,07,311 were defrauded from his wife’s bank account, while Rs 80,000 was swindled from cook’s bank account.
“The fraudster introduced himself as Rahul and claimed to be the owner of a furniture store in Bengaluru. The number seems to be still active on WhatsApp. The money was transferred to one bank account and from that account it was transferred to another bank account,” the complaint read.
“The withdrawal was made through an ATM in Mathura,” it added.
“From the content of the complaint, an offence under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code is made out,” the police said.