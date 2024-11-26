Is Fadnavis Set to Become CM of Maharashtra? Here's What Ramdas Athawale Said

Union Minister and RPI-Athawale President, Ramdas Athawale, spoke to the media about the ongoing dispute over the Maharashtra chief minister's position.

He stressed that the matter should be resolved promptly.

Athawale mentioned that the BJP had chosen Devendra Fadnavis as the next CM of Maharashtra.

He further said that Eknath Shinde is unhappy and his concerns must be addressed.

He suggested that Shinde should step back, just as Fadnavis had done earlier, and work under his leadership. Athawale proposed that Shinde could either become the Deputy CM or a central minister.

Athawale also mentioned that Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would likely step in to help resolve the issue. He stressed the importance of making a quick decision.

He acknowledged that Eknath Shinde and his 57 MLAs are vital to the party's success.

Athawale called for a compromise and an expanded cabinet, while also requesting a ministerial post for his party, which he had previously asked Fadnavis for.

Athawale emphasised the need to quickly resolve the leadership dispute to ensure a stable government in Maharashtra. He said a compromise among key leaders is essential.



