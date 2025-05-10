  • Menu
Is NSA Doval on Facebook?

Is NSA Doval on Facebook?
New Delhi: Pakistan's disinformation machinery has once again come under the spotlight, this time for targeting India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval through a fake Facebook post. The post falsely claimed to quote Doval warning about an impending cyberattack from Pakistan.

The message, attributed to a Facebook account bearing Doval’s name and photo, read: “Now coward country Pakistan is preparing for cyberattack secretly. Avoid clicking messages or picking up the phone from an anonymous number. And share this information with everyone. Cooperate, alert everyone. Stay awake.”

