Live
- This cholesterol pill may fight high risk of heart attack, stroke: Study
- Pak fired high-speed missile, tried to hit health facilities, schools but was thwarted: Centre slams escalation bid
- India hit 8 military bases in Pakistan, including Sialkot station: Centre
- TN Cyber Crime wing issues alert on rising cyber threats amid India-Pak tensions
- State inks MoU with GAIL to develop 1 GW of renewable energy
- Jai Hind Yatra: ‘India is strong and we will face the enemy’
- Govt not serious about deporting Pak nationals: BJP
- Sanchari Cauvery scheme to counter tanker mafia: DKS
- AI-based CCTV surveillance at 6 metro stations
- Action against those spreading fake news, top cop Dayanand warns
Is NSA Doval on Facebook?
Highlights
New Delhi: Pakistan's disinformation machinery has once again come under the spotlight, this time for targeting India’s National Security Advisor...
New Delhi: Pakistan's disinformation machinery has once again come under the spotlight, this time for targeting India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval through a fake Facebook post. The post falsely claimed to quote Doval warning about an impending cyberattack from Pakistan.
The message, attributed to a Facebook account bearing Doval’s name and photo, read: “Now coward country Pakistan is preparing for cyberattack secretly. Avoid clicking messages or picking up the phone from an anonymous number. And share this information with everyone. Cooperate, alert everyone. Stay awake.”
Next Story