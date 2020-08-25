Is Sourav joining BJP? BCCI chief returns land to Mamata

Kolkota: With the West Bengal Assembly elections due next year, BJP's quest for a credible face as the state's chief ministerial candidate received an unexpected boost when Sourav Ganguly reportedly returned a piece of land that was given to him to build a school in Kolkata's rapidly developing eastern metropolis, New Town.

The former Indian cricket captain, now serving as the president of the high-profile Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), recently met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at her office to return a two-acre land that was provided to him by the Trinamool Congress government.

Ganguly had earlier received land from the erstwhile Left Front government to build a school but the cricket star never got hold of that piece of real estate in Salt Lake due to legal problems, said a senior bureaucrat in former urban development and municipal affairs minister and CPM stalwart Ashok Bhattacharya's office.

It is learnt that the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation, at the behest of the TMC government, had allocated land to Ganguly for building an up to Class XII (ICSE) school. Ganguly soon ran into legal issues here as well.