Live
- IIT Madras' new tech to generate electricity from both tidal & wind sources
- Jolt to Cong in Telangana as senior leader quits
- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
Just In
Israel-Hamas conflict: Security beefed up in Delhi as intel reports suggest potential for disruptions
The Delhi Police have heightened security measures in the national capital in response to the intelligence reports suggesting the potential for disruptions amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have heightened security measures in the national capital in response to the intelligence reports suggesting the potential for disruptions amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
"We have bolstered our presence at key locations and are maintaining constant vigilance to prevent any untoward incidents," said a senior police official.
Furthermore, the police have stationed their personnel around Jewish establishments in the city. In the Central district's Jama Masjid area, a flag march was conducted by the police to ensure public safety.
Meanwhile, at least 212 Indian citizens arrived in the national capital from the first flight under 'Operation Ajay'.
The first flight under the 'Operation Ajay' arrived in the national capital around 6 a.m. and they were greeted by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the airport.
The Minister also interacted with the students who returned from Tel Aviv to Delhi.
The special flight with 212 Indians had left from Tel Aviv on Thursday for Delhi.
Addressing a flurry of questions on the Israel-Hamas conflict, which escalated last week after the Hamas group launched rocket attacks on Tel Aviv, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the government's prime focus was to bring back 18,000 Indians stuck there.
"Our focus is to bring back Indians who want to come out of Israel. There are 18,000 Indians there, including students," he said, informing that the government has launched 'Operation Ajay' to bring back Indian citizens from war-torn Israel.