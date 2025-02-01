ITDA official in vigilance net

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Friday arrested Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bonai, Project Administrator Biswadarsi Sahoo for possessing disproportionate assets.

The Vigilance department had on Thursday unearthed properties worth crores during simultaneous searches at different locations related to the senior official of the ITDA in Sundargarh district.The Vigilance sleuths carried out house searches at seven places in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur and Bonai over allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to Sahoo’s known sources of income

The places where searches were conducted include his official quarters, office at Bonai, a relative’s house at Jajpur and other places. Seven teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising one Additional Superintendent of Police, three Deputy SPs, 10 Inspectors and other supporting staff conducted the raid following search warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh.

Vigilance sources said Sahoo wasquestioned to ascertain the source of the assets found in his possession. More assets are likely to be unearthed and overall valuation is likely to increase as well. The sleuths have found Sahoo and his family members in possession of one double-storeyed residential building at Sriram Nagar and two flats at different places in Bhubaneswar, nine high-valued plots in prime locations in Puri and Bhubaneswar.

The Vigilance’s technical wing is carrying out measurement and valuation of the immovable assets. The sleuths have also unearthed cash of Rs.4.51 lakh, deposits worth Rs 61,42,676 in bank accounts, various Insurance policies, gold ornaments and household articles worth Rs 21.14 lakh.

Notably, the Odisha Vigilance department has arrested 181 government officials over allegations of corruption in the State during 2024. The department has also registered 200 cases against 308 persons after finding their involvement in various corrupt practices last year.