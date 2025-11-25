ITR Refund Delayed? Check Your Refund Status Online in Simple Steps

Many taxpayers are facing delays in getting their Income Tax Return refunds this year.

You can reduce stress by checking your refund status online in a few simple steps.

Income Tax Refund Delay: Simple Guide

Who gets an income tax refund

You get a refund when you have paid more tax than required.

This happens when your TDS or advance tax is higher than your actual tax after deductions.

How to check refund status on the e-filing website

Step 1: Go to the income tax e filing website.

Step 2: Login with your PAN and password.

Step 3: Open e file, then Income Tax Returns, then View Filed Returns.

Step 4: You can see your refund status under each Assessment Year.