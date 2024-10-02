Jackal scare in Ganjam dist

Berhampur: Polasara area in Ganjam district is on high alert after more than 20 persons in three villages were injured after they were attacked by jackals, officials said.Most of the injured, including several elderly people and women, from Hatiotta, Jemadeipur Shasan and Chandramadeipur villages received treatment at the community health centre (CHC) in Polasara. “We have treated at least 21 patients—mostly elders—who were attacked by jackals. All have been discharged and their condition is stable,” said Narayan Swain, medical officer at CHC Polasara. One victim from Hatiotta recounted that a jackal attacked him while he was walking to a pond on Wednesday morning. He said two persons accompanying him were also attacked by the animal. The jackal later fled to the neighbouring village of Jemadeipentha after being chased away by residents, he said.Panic has gripped the local community, with many villagers fearing to go outside alone. They are also demanding compensation for the victims.

“A forest team rushed to the area to investigate the incident,” said BK Acharya, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for Ghumusar South division. He assured that compensation would be provided to the victims in accordance with government guidelines. According to officials, jackals have become more aggressive due to flooding caused by recent rains, which have displaced them from their hiding places. Additionally, this is their mating season, during which they tend to be more aggressive. “We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” Acharya said. Anil Kumar Panda, Range Officer in Polasara, said the forest team is working to identify whether the animals are indeed jackals. “We are closely monitoring the situation,” he said.