Jagannath Rath Yatra, Prez Murmu, PM Modi CM greet people
Bhubaneswar, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and many other leaders extended their greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra in Puri on Tuesday.
The President extended heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen, especially the devotees of Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannath on this occasion.
She prayed before Lord Jagannath that this great festival of devotion brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life.
Extending Rath Yatra greetings to everyone, Prime Minister Modi, in a Twitter post said, "As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath fill our lives with health, happiness and spiritual enrichment."