Jailbound Sukesh Chandrasekhar Gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a Private Jet

Convicted financial criminal Sukesh Chandrasekhar, currently serving a prison sentence, penned a Valentine’s Day letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. The letter, which was released on the occasion of Valentine's Day, expressed Chandrasekhar’s affection for the actress. He shared his desire to be born again as her heart, stating that he would want to experience the rhythm of her heartbeat if reincarnated. He also mentioned gifting her a private jet, a gesture he claimed was a special Valentine’s Day present.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, Baby,” Sukesh wrote in his message. “This year has started off positively with many special moments for us. We are so close to celebrating Valentine's Day together for the rest of our lives. Jackie, I truly love you. You’re the most wonderful girlfriend, and I love you endlessly.”

Chandrasekhar further explained his unique gift, a private jet, saying that it was a thoughtful present to ease her travel due to her professional commitments. He added that the jet’s registration number would bear her birthdate, and her initials would be displayed on the aircraft, signifying the personal touch.

“If I have another life, I want to be born as your heart,” he continued. “You’re the most beautiful person on this earth, and I’m incredibly fortunate to have you as my lover.”

The controversial love letter is part of a series of letters Sukesh has sent to Jacqueline Fernandez from prison. Despite being embroiled in multiple legal cases, including a high-profile fraud involving Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy CEO Shivinder Singh, Sukesh has maintained his affection for Fernandez. In these letters, he has expressed his admiration for her, even offering extravagant gifts such as a Paris vineyard for Christmas.

Chandrasekhar has been accused of using illicit means, including mobile phones and voice modulators, to manipulate and scam individuals. Between June 2020 and May 2021, he is said to have contacted Aditi Singh under the guise of a government official, extracting over Rs 200 crore in exchange for promises of bail for her husband. In the course of these fraudulent activities, intimate photos of him with Fernandez surfaced.

While Sukesh claims that Jacqueline Fernandez is his girlfriend, the actress has publicly stated that her interactions with him have been anything but positive. In court testimony, Fernandez described how her life had been significantly affected by Sukesh’s actions, ruining her career and causing significant distress. Despite these allegations, Sukesh continues to send love letters to her from jail.