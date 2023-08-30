Jairam endorses Rahul’s view of implementing Karnataka model of 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme across country

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday endorsed the idea of former party chief Rahul Gandhi to take forward Karnataka's model of Gruha Lakshmi across the country saying that the party believes in centrality of women empowering governance to promote growth.

His remarks came after Rahul Gandhi along with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka, which is one of their five guarantees promised during the recently concluded elections in the southern state.

The Congress government in Karnataka will transfer Rs 2,000 per month directly into the bank account of the women head of the family in the state.

In a tweet, Ramesh, who is also party’s communication incharge said, “The Congress party believes in the centrality of women-empowering governance to promote growth, equity and social harmony. As the Karnataka government completes 100 days, Congress President Kharge and Rahul Gandhi launched the Gruhalakshmi Scheme that promises Rs 2,000 per month to the women head of poor households.

“This is the largest direct money transfer scheme focused on women in India. Four out of the 5 guarantees promised by the Congress party are targeted towards women. This is the model we will carry forward to the rest of India. The foundation of Bharat’s growth is in the empowerment of women. Judega Bharat Jeetega INDIA,” he added.

Earlier in the day after launching the scheme in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi had also asserted that women are the foundation of India and the country will be strong only after they are empowered. He said that the party will launch the Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi model across the country.