Jaishankar And Maldives President Muizzu Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Union Cabinet Minister S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu in New Delhi on Monday, expressing eagerness for collaboration between the two nations. Muizzu had attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, June 9.



Jaishankar, who served as the External Affairs Minister in the previous Modi administration, stated, "Delighted to call on President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives today in New Delhi. Look forward to India and Maldives working together closely."



In January, India and the Maldives experienced a significant diplomatic dispute when several Maldivian officials mocked Prime Minister Modi after he shared photos from his visit to Lakshadweep, with internet users comparing the beaches to those of the Maldives.

Muizzu’s request for the complete withdrawal of Indian troops from the Maldives has also strained relations.

This visit marked Muizzu's first trip to India since becoming the Maldives President in November. He is perceived as having pro-China inclinations.

Jaishankar also had bilateral meetings with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. After meeting Hasina, he said, "Honoured to call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh today. The India-Bangladesh Maitri continues to advance." Regarding his meeting with Wickremesinghe, Jaishankar commented, "Appreciate President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka for receiving me this morning in New Delhi. Recognised the steady progress in India-Sri Lanka relations."

During a dinner banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi was seated next to Muizzu and Wickremesinghe. Other dignitaries attending Modi's swearing-in included Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay, and Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif.

After taking the oath, Prime Minister Modi thanked the dignitaries from neighboring countries and reaffirmed India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR Vision'. The Ministry of External Affairs stated, "The prime minister emphasised that in his third term, India will continue to work for the peace, progress, and prosperity of the region in close partnership with the countries even as it pursues its goal of Vikshit Bharat by 2047."