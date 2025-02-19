Jaishankar And Wang Yi Expected To Meet At G20 Summit Amid Border Progress

The upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg may witness a significant diplomatic moment as India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are expected to attend, potentially leading to discussions on resolving border tensions.

The timing is particularly relevant following successful disengagement efforts in the Depsang Plains and Demchok regions along the LAC in October 2024. Both nations have maintained consistent high-level diplomatic engagement to establish a comprehensive peace framework, with current efforts focused on military de-escalation in sensitive border areas.

Recent months have seen increased diplomatic activity, highlighted by NSA Ajit Doval's Beijing visit in December and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's January discussions. The December Special Representatives Meeting in Beijing proved particularly significant, demonstrating both nations' commitment to maintaining border stability.

Misri's subsequent January visit yielded important agreements, including the revival of cultural exchanges, the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and enhanced economic collaboration. The G20 summit now presents an opportunity for both nations to advance their dialogue further, with diplomatic sources indicating the possibility of reaching broader agreements on border stability as 2025 progresses.

