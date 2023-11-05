Live
- J&K DGP announces Rs 10 lakh reward for information leading to perpetrators of terror attacks
- BSF seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 10 crore in Bengal’s Bagda, one arrested
- 37th National Games: Odisha's golden girls reign supreme in Women's Football
- Men’s ODI WC: Hope you break my records too…, Tendulkar applauds Kohli on equalling his record with his 49th ODI ton
- Men’s ODI WC: Ravindra Jadeja’s 5-33 haul helps India beat South Africa by 243 runs
- BJP leaders from Neredmet division joins BRS in presence of KTR
- 37th National Games: Maharashtra’s Mansi Mohite braves jellyfish bite to clinch triathlon gold
- Hamas using Gaza hospitals to attack IDF: Spokesman
- Assam man dies after attacked being attacked by bees, another injured
- Scores take part in Vizag Navy Marathon
Just In
Jaishankar discusses 'grave situation' in West Asia with Iranian counterpart
Jaishankar on Sunday discussed the "grave situation" in West Asia during his conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday discussed the "grave situation" in West Asia during his conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
"Spoke today with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Discussed the grave situation in West Asia and the concerns of the international community. Conveyed the importance of preventing escalation and providing humanitarian support. Agreed to stay in touch," Jaishankar posted on X.
Israel has alleged that Iran supports Hamas, which had attacked Israel on October 7, even as Tehran has distanced itself from the development. Ever since the Hamas attack on Israel, Gaza Strip has been pounded repeatedly by bomb attacks, leading to killing of thousands of civilians.