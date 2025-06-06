Live
Jaishankar meets Turkmenistan’s foreign minister
Welcomes his strong condemnation of terrorism
New Delhi : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his counterpart from Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, in Delhi and said they had a warm exchange on deepening bilateral cooperation.
Jaishankar said he welcomed the visiting leader’s “strong condemnation” of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Meredov is in India for a key conclave. The meeting between the two foreign ministers took place at Hyderabad House.
In a post on X, Jaishankar also shared some photos of his meeting with Meredov. “Delighted to meet FM Rashid Meredov of Turkmenistan. A warm exchange on deepening our cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, connectivity, health and energy sectors. Welcome his strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar posted on X.
India is hosting the fourth edition of Central Asia Dialogue to forge a closer, wider and stronger partnership with the region, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are attending the conclave to be held in Delhi on Friday.