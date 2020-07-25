Jammu & Kashmir: Two militants killed by security forces in Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: A severe battle has broken out between militants and security forces in Ranbirgarh area in outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Two militants have been killed by the security forces during the operation. Searches operations are currently underway to determine whether more militants are hiding in the area.

A senior police officer confirmed, "One of the soldiers has been injured during the operation in Ranbirgarh. The injured soldier has been shifted to 92 Base Hospital for further treatment."

Earlier, a joint team of Police and India Army's 29RR launched a cordon and search operation in Ranbirgarh on specific information. As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering off a gunfight. Two to three militants believed hiding in the area.

"A Joint team of security forces including Army's, Special Operations Group (SOG) and other paramilitary forces launched a search operation after specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area. An encounter was triggered soon after," said a senior official said earlier.

The Kashmir Police zone tweeted, ''Encounter has started at Ranbirgarh (Panzinara), in the outskirts of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow." Locals reported that heavy gunfight from both sides taking place in the area.