Jarange ends fast after Kunbis get quota in OBCs

Mumbai: Activist Manoj Jarange on Tuesday ended his five-day-old hunger strike after the Maharashtra government accepted most of his demands, including granting eligible Marathas Kunbi caste certificates which will make them eligible for reservation benefits available to OBCs.

Jarange accepted a glass of fruit juice offered by senior BJP minister

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, and other members of the panel at south Mumbai's Azad Maidan, the site of his agitation since August 29, marking the end of his fast.

The 43-year-old activist was in tears after breaking the fast as his supporters cheered loudly at the protest site. He later left Azad Maidan in an ambulance for medical check-up.

Jarange had earlier demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies -- Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar -- come to Azad Maidan for him to break his fast.

"This would ensure there was no bitterness among Marathas,'' he said.

Vikhe Patil told the activist said all three are out of Mumbai and appealed to him to break his fast.