Jarange exults, Bhujbal sulks; Minister skips cabinet meet

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday skipped a Cabinet meeting and later expressed displeasure over a government order on granting Kunbi status to eligible Marathas for quota, indicating he will mount a legal challenge.

A day after ending his fast in Mumbai and claiming victory in his fight seeking reservation in jobs and education for Marathas under the other backward class category, activist Manoj Jarange expressed confidence about his community members getting quota benefits following Tuesday's government resolution (GR) on issuance of Kunbi (OBC) caste certificates to them.

After buying peace with Jarange by accepting most of his demands, the BJP-led Mahayuti government moved to placate Other Backward Classes.