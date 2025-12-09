Jawaharlal Nehru limited Vande Mataram to two stanzas: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition for questioning the need for the discussion on Vande Mataram to mark the 150 years of its formation and mentioned that the act of "avoiding discussion is not new".

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the discussion to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, HM Shah said, "Yesterday, many Congress members were questioning the need for the discussion on Vande Mataram and were calling it a political strategy and a way of diverting from the issues. No one is scared of discussions on the country's issues; we are not the ones who boycott the Parliamentary sessions. If someone wants to discuss, they need to stop boycotting. All discussions will take place then; we are not scared of anything; we are not trying to hide anything. We are ready for debate on any issue."

Stressing that the discussion is important because the country is marking the 150th anniversary of the composition of Vande Mataram, he said, "People also need to know that avoiding discussions on Vande Mataram is not new. We had not achieved Independence when Vande Mataram completed 50 years. When the golden jubilee of Vande Mataram was due in 1937, Jawaharlal Nehru reduced it into two pieces and limited the national song to two stanzas."

He further asserted that when Vande Mataram was "limited" after it completed 50 years, that is when appeasement started.

"That appeasement led to the partition of the nation. If Congress had not divided Vande Mataram for its appeasement politics, the country would not have been divided into two. When Vande Mataram completed 100 years, everyone was awaiting the celebrations, but an Emergency was imposed. No one could glorify and raise the 'Vande Mataram' slogans, as everyone was imprisoned. Indira Gandhi imprisoned those who raised the slogan of Vande Mataram," he said.

Referring to the discussions on Vande Mataram held in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Home Minister noted that both members of the Gandhi family (Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) were absent from the House.

"Right from Jawaharlal Nehru to the current leadership, Congress continues to oppose Vande Mataram," he added.

Slamming the Opposition, he said, "Some members raised questions in the Lok Sabha yesterday, asking why there is a need for the discussions on Vande Mataram. The need for discussion on Vande Mataram, the need for dedication towards Vande Mataram, was important back then; it is needed now, and it will always be significant for the formation of great India, which we have envisioned for 2047."

He further called out the Opposition for linking the national song to the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and said that "Vande Mataram is not limited to Bengal"..

"Some people think that because elections are approaching in Bengal, that is why Vande Mataram is being discussed; they want to diminish the glory of Vande Mataram by linking it to the Bengal elections," he said.

"It is true that the composer of Vande Mataram, Bankim Babu, was from Bengal, the Anand Matth had its origin in Bengal, but Vande Mataram was not limited to Bengal or the country where it was composed. Everywhere in the world where our freedom fighters used to meet, they sang it. Today also, when our soldier at the border, or a policeman guarding the country from inside, sacrifices his life for the country, Vande Mataram is the only slogan he says as his last words."