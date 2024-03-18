Jayapur residents joyous over all-round development in PM Modi's adopted village

Varanasi : Jayapur village in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district, which once was bereft of basic amenities, is now bustling with activity, with banks and many enterprises setting up shops in the region.

Notably, Jayapur village in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, grabbed the national limelight after PM Modi adopted this village on November 7, 2014.

Jayapur is now a transformed village and today, it epitomises the modern village, as envisioned under Sansad Adarsh Gram village (MP's model village scheme).

The village now boasts of banks, ATMs, computer centers and ranks high on other development parameters. The village has got access to drinking water, electricity and toilets under the Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan have been a big success here.

Pucca (paved) roads have replaced the kuccha (unpaved) ones, while the opportunities for self-employment are galore. A group of Jayapur villagers, speaking to IANS, shared their joy and happiness over the transformation in Jayapur, in the last 10 years.

"Electricity is available round the clock. There are many self-employment opportunities, making it easier for us to earn our livelihood," said Dharamshila, a Jayapur resident.

She also said that PM Modi-led government should come again in power "as we want this progress to continue". Another villager, Usha Pandey, said that the place has witnessed a huge development after PM Modi adopted this village.

"Two banks have opened. Toilets and roads have been built on an unprecedented scale. We are very thankful to PM Modi-led government," another villager, Meena Devi, said.

A couple of other villagers extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the implementation of many beneficiary schemes like PM Awas Yojana, Jan Aarogya Yojana, free gas connection under Ujjawala Yojana and more. They thanked PM Modi for the all-round development of Jayapur village and wished for the return of PM Modi-led government for the third term.