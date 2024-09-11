Jaynarayan seeks CBI probe into 3 murder cases

Bhubaneswsar: Claiming that the people of Odisha were still in the dark about three murders and one alleged suicide during the BJD rule, ruling BJP MLA Jaynarayan Mishra on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe into those cases.The lawmaker demanded a CBI probe into the killings of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswati in 2008, ex-minister Naba Kishore Das in 2023 and the alleged rape and murder of a teacher in 2021.

Mishra raised the issue during Zero Hour in the Assembly and said he will continue with this demand irrespective of who is at the helm in the State.He said the prime accused in the teacher’s rape and murder case, Gobinda Sahu, died by suicide in Kantabanji sub-jail in Bolangir district in December 2022.

“It is difficult to believe the circumstances under which he (Sahu) was found dead,” the BJP legislator said. The murder of the woman teacher in Kalahandi in October 2021 had sparked off outrage across the State and it was alleged that a BJD minister was shielding the accused, president of a school in which she worked.

Mishra also raised the issue of BJD leader and former Health Minister Naba Kishore Das’ murder. Das was shot dead allegedly by an Assistant Sub-Inspector ahead of a programme at Brajarajnagar on January 29 last year.

The accused is in judicial custody and the trial is on.The BJP MLA also demanded an investigation by the Central agency into the killing of VHP leader Swami Laxmanananda Saraswasti and four of his aides at his ashram at Jalespata in Kandhamal district on August 23, 2008.

Kandhamal witnessed large-scale communal violence following the killing of Saraswati. A local court in October 2013 sentenced eight persons to life imprisonment in this case.

Mishra claimed that people did not have trust in the investigation by the Odisha Police during the BJD government and the new BJP government should hand over the investigation to the CBI.The BJP came to power in the State defeating the BJD

in June.