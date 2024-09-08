JD-U criticises Assam's new Aadhaar rules, questions deviation from national policy

JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar expressed concern on Sunday over Assam's "deviation" from the nationwide Aadhaar issuance policy as the state's Himanta Biswa Sarma government brought in a new rule requiring applicants to submit their National Register of Citizens (NRC) application receipt number to obtain Aadhaar cards.

"Aadhaar cards are issued under a uniform policy across the nation. The idea of 'one nation, one law' suggests that having different criteria for states like Assam, Bihar, and West Bengal doesn’t make sense," JD-U spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said.

He also noted that regarding serious issues like the NRC, different political parties have varying opinions, and to implement such decisions, a path of mutual agreement should also be followed.

"This is an important issue. The Central government has the authority to establish the process of issuing Aadhaar cards with uniform criteria across states. Whether Assam can implement this or not, remains unclear," he added.

The Assam government has implemented strict rules regarding Aadhaar issuance. Chief Minister Sarma on Saturday announced that "to obtain new Aadhaar cards in the state, all new applicants must submit their NRC (National Register of Citizens) application receipt number".

"Only applicants who applied for NRC can procure Aadhar; a blow to illegal immigrants, New Nagarik Samitis will strengthen community policing," Sarma stated on X.

The Assam CM further said that the Central government has given the right to state governments to decide whether an individual should receive an Aadhaar card or not.