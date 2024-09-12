JD-U leader slams Congress chief Kharge over criticism of NDA government

New Delhi: JD-U leader Neeraj Kumar on Thursday responded sharply to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amid campaigning for the coming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Kharge targeted PM Modi, saying that while the BJP gives many speeches, there is a significant gap between their words and actions. The BJP has failed to fulfil even a single promise in the past 10 years, he added.

In response to these comments, Neeraj Kumar, speaking to IANS, accused the Congress of using "exceptions to present their narrative."

The JD-U leader highlighted that the development of national highways, particularly in Bihar, is a testament to progress.

Praising Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the country's first Prime Minister, during whose tenure the Rajendra Setu bridge came up in 1959, he said that it was well after his time that it was being reconstructed.

He questioned what the issues were, pointing out that the Gandhi Setu bridge was built a long time ago and that its ongoing maintenance had no problems.

The JD-U leader also cited the Marine Drive in Patna, which he compared favourably to Mumbai's Marine Drive, suggesting that Congress leaders also enjoy it.

He emphasised that accusations should be based on facts, and if Congress is making allegations out of political jealousy, the public would view them as envious rather than as a viable alternative political force.

On Wednesday, Congress President Kharge had launched a strong attack on the Modi government during an election rally in Anantnag, terming the PM as the "chief of liars" and criticising the BJP’s electoral policies and working style.

He claimed that if Congress had won 20 more seats, many BJP leaders would be in jail.

Kharge argued that the BJP’s dream of crossing 400 seats had failed and they were now confined to 240 seats.