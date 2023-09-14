Live
- KSRTC wins National Award For Leadership and Excellence In Electric Vehicle and Express Logistics and Supply Chain Leadership award
- G20 Summit: Delhi CP directs DCPs to organise 'bada khana' in all districts
- No permission will be granted to chop down trees for construction of houses: Delhi HC
- After IDBI Bank, Axis Finance challenges NCLT nod to Zee-Sony merger
- MP govt plans to translate medical journal ‘Lancet’ into Hindi: Vishwas Sarang
- J&K L-G pays homage to Col Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak
- Delhi court posts defamation case against Gehlot for next hearing on Sep 19
- ECB raises interest rates to highest level since launch of euro in 1999
- JD-U leaders provide documents to investigating agencies, says Samrat Choudhary
- La Liga: Young star Gavi returns to where it all started as Barca visit Real Betis
BJP State President Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said that the JD-U leaders have an old-habit of providing documents to the investigating agencies against leaders.
Patna: BJP State President Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said that the JD-U leaders have an old-habit of providing documents to the investigating agencies against leaders.
“I want to ask JD-U leaders who have provided documents against Lalu Prasad Yadav in fodder scam and IRCTC land for job scam. Entire country knows that JD-U leaders have given these documents to the investigating agencies. I firmly believe that JD-U leaders were also involved in providing documents against Radha Charan Shah,” Choudhary said.
He said that in fodder and IRCTC land for job scams, JD-U leaders Lalan Singh and Shivanand Tiwari (Shivanand Tiwari now in RJD) provided documents against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members.
He said that BJP has no role over the raids on Radha Chanar Shah or any other leaders.
Earlier on Wednesday, Rural Development Minister Sharawan Kumar said that BJP is a “washing machine”.
“This is not a new exercise against opposition leaders. No one is afraid of it. Those who are against BJP are corrupt people and those who are with them become “Doodh Ke Dhule”. They have washing machines where leaders like Ajit Pawar who came out clean after joining BJP. The raids on the premises of Radhacharan Shah and his family by ED were done only because of BJP. They are targeting opposition parties to unsettle them ahead of the Lok Sabha poll 2024,” Kumar said.