JEE Main 2025 Application Process Kicks Off: Registrations Open till February 24

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially launched the final phase of the application process for JEE Main 2025, allowing candidates to fill BTech and BArch seats in National Institutes of Technology (NITs) across India. Initially scheduled to commence on January 31, the online application window faced delays, only opening late on the same day. Candidates had anticipated the process to begin from February 1, but the unexpected delay left them relieved when registrations finally started in the afternoon of January 31.

Aspiring students can submit their applications until February 24. Following this phase, the final rounds of online exams are set to take place between April 1 and April 8. Recently, the first phase of exams concluded successfully, with Paper 1 conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, and Paper 2 held on January 30.

Once the final phase of the exams is completed, the NTA plans to announce the ranks by April 17, considering the highest score from candidates who participated in both exam papers. It is important to note that the JEE Advanced exam is scheduled for May 18. Successful candidates will gain admission to NITs based on their JEE Main ranks, while those aiming for Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will require JEE Advanced ranks.

As the application period unfolds, candidates are encouraged to ensure that their submissions are accurate and timely to secure their chance for a coveted seat in these prestigious institutions.