Jharsuguda records all-time high temp in April

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's industrial town of Jharsuguda on Tuesday emerged as the hottest place in the country with mercury level reaching 46.2 degrees Celsius while 15 places in the State recorded maximum temperature at or above 40 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Chandrapur in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra was the second hottest place in the country recording 45.8 degrees Celsius followed by Brahmapuri of the same region boiling at 45.2 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department added.

Jharsuguda, in the State’s western region, recorded an all-time high April temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius amid the severe heat wave warning prevailing across the region. “The previous highest temperature since 1953 was 46.1 degrees Celsius, recorded on April 19, 2010,” senior weather scientist Umashankar Dash said in a post on X.

Jharsuguda was followed by Hirakud at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Sambalpur (44.6), Boudh (44.5), Titlagarh (44), Bolangir (43.2), Angul (42.3), Nuapada (42), Talcher (40.6) and Paralakhemundi (40), the bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre here said. While Sundargarh and Sonepur recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius each, Bhawanipatna, Rourkela and Bargarh recorded 42.8 degrees Celsius each.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, on the other hand, recorded below-normal temperatures of 36.7 degrees Celsius and 36.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bhubaneswar experienced sultry weather as the relative humidity was 78 per cent.

Odisha’s Energy Minister, K V Singh Deo, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, announced that there will be no power cut during peak hours of summer this year.