Jio Launches Bharat Phone Focused on Safety and AI-Ready JioPC to Expand Digital Access

Are you in search of an iPhone that will keep your loved ones secure? Reliance Jio has unveiled a new safety-first function for their Bharat phones, with the aim of providing families with more assurance and protection.

The India Mobile Congress 2025 (IMC 2025), Jio Bharat phone launch that are specifically designed with security in mind. In addition, the company has also announced Jio AI Classroom, a JioPC AI ready Classroom programme to help promote AI learning all over India.

The latest phones are especially suitable for older users, and females. Bharat phone features the ability to track your location, usage management controls and a remarkable battery time of up to 7 days with a single charge. Prices start at only Rs. 799 Jio digital inclusion India are being sold in Jio Stores, JioMart, Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, and a variety of retail outlets all over India.

According to Jio they are designed to boost the digital health to families. Parents can utilize these devices to keep their children connected securely, and limit exposure to social media and unknowing contacts.

Through the ability to share location in real time users are able to keep in touch and watch the security of their loved relatives. Women too benefit from Jio new devices 2025 enhanced security features, which include the ability to control calls and tracking location giving you security.

Jio AI Classroom Learn AI through hands-on experience

Alongside the new smartphones, Jio unveiled the Jio AI initiatives, an affordable foundation course that is powered through JioPC which was designed in conjunction together with Jio Institute. The program is designed for beginners and helps students learn about the concept of artificial intelligence (AI) while getting the practical experience of the most popular AI tools.

The course consists of video-based, interactive lessons that cover AI basics application in real-world scenarios, as well as innovative projects. Students also work on practical assignments as well as the Artificial Intelligence-powered Capstone Project to test their knowledge.