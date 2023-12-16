  • Menu
Jitu Patwari replaces Kamal Nath as MP Congress chief, Umang Singhar to be CLP

Jitu Patwari replaces Kamal Nath as MP Congress chief, Umang Singhar to be CLP
Days after losing the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appointed party leader Jitu Patwari as the new State Unit Chief by replacing former chief minister and senior party leader Kamal Nath.

New Delhi: Days after losing the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appointed party leader Jitu Patwari as the new State Unit Chief by replacing former chief minister and senior party leader Kamal Nath.

In an official communication, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C Venugopal said that the Congress President has appointed Jitu Patwari as the President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect.

“The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC President Kamal Nath,” he said.

He also said that the Congress President has also approved the proposal of the appointment of Umang Singhar, as the CLP Leader and Hemant Katare as the Deputy Leader of Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress was hopeful of coming to power in the state in the recently concluded assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. However, the party could manage to win only 66 out of the 230 member assembly while BJP won 163 seats in the state.

More Stories
