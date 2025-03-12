J&K govt to invite bids for establishment of more than 200 liquor outlets

Jammu: The J&K government plans to invite tenders for the opening of more than 200 liquor outlets according to the government’s excise policy of 2025-2026 and this comes even as voices seeking a ban on liquor get shriller in the Union Territory.

According to the excise policy of J&K's finance department for the fiscal year 2025-2026, bids are being invited by the government for the establishment of more than 200 liquor outlets.

The new liquor outlets are proposed to be established in 10 districts of the Jammu division and in four districts of the Valley.

The policy will come into effect on April 1, 2025, and will remain in force till March 31, 2026.

“The Excise Department shall grant licences for off-premises retail sale of liquor (JKEL-2) through e-auction in individual units for the year 2025-26 at 83 locations,” the policy document says.

In the Valley, liquor outlets are proposed for the tourist destinations of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg in addition to the seven municipal wards of Srinagar city and in Baramulla, Kupwara and Uri towns.

Interestingly, the new excuse policy was unveiled by the Union Territory government when one of the ruling National Conference (NC) MLAs, Ahsan Pardesh, has given notice to the Speaker to bring in a private bill seeking a ban on liquor in J&K.

The NC spokesperson and MLA, Tanvir Sadiq has said he never opposed the demand for a ban on liquor in J&K.

PDP MLA, Waheed-ur-Rehman Para has also supported the demand for a ban on liquor in J&K.

J&K Legislative Assembly is currently in its budget session here, which began on March 3 and will end on April 9.

There will be a recess from March 26 to April 6.

Officially, the unveiling of the new excise policy of the government indicates that the liquor ban is unlikely to become a reality as it would not become legal only after a bill seeking such a ban is passed by the Assembly with a majority vote.



