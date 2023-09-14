J&K L-G pays homage to Col Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak

Live
Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Thursday evening laid a wreath and paid homage to Col Manpreet Singh and Major Aashish Dhonchak, who made supreme sacrifice in an operation against terrorists in Anantnag.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Thursday evening laid a wreath and paid homage to Col Manpreet Singh and Major Aashish Dhonchak, who made supreme sacrifice in an operation against terrorists in Anantnag.
"My deepest condolences to their families. The grateful nation will forever remain indebted to the bravehearts,” the L-G said.
He said that the mortal remains of the bravehearts will be sent to their respective native places for last rites with full military honours.
On Wednesday, Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were critically injured in the gunfight with terrorists in the Garol area of Anantnag district in the morning hours of Wednesday.
The officers succumbed to their injuries during treatment.