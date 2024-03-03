Live
- Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav takes indirect dig at Akhilesh
- NDSA expert committee to visit Kaleshwaram on March 6; Uttam assures full cooperation
- Golf: Seven Indians in the fray at the USKG Malaysian Championships
- PM Modi chaired Union Council of Ministers meeting to discuss the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'
- Council of Ministers brainstorm on vision document 'Viksit Bharat 2047', detailed action plan for next 5 years: Sources
- Uddhav targets BJP, says politics of dismantling opposition parties won't endure
- Olympic Boxing Qualifier: India's Deepak Bhoria goes down fighting on opening day
- IIT Roorkee organises programme to foster design-driven innovation in MSMEs
- Seahawks chopper squadron to be commissioned into Indian Navy
- After tripartite accord, TMP ends 5-day-long sit-in in Tripura
J&K LG hands over appointment letters to kin of civilians killed in Poonch
Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over the appointment orders under SRO-43 to the next of kin of the civilians killed in Poonch, an official statement said.
The appointment orders were handed over to Zareena Begum, Mohd Kabir and Mohd Razaq, all residents of village Bufliaz, Surankote, District Poonch.
"Allotment orders of land measuring one Kanal each were also handed over to the families for the residential purpose," the statement said.
It said that the L-G assured the family members of all possible support from the J&K Administration in the future.
