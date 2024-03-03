  • Menu
J&K LG hands over appointment letters to kin of civilians killed in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over the appointment orders under SRO-43 to the next of kin of the civilians killed in Poonch, an official statement said.

The appointment orders were handed over to Zareena Begum, Mohd Kabir and Mohd Razaq, all residents of village Bufliaz, Surankote, District Poonch.

"Allotment orders of land measuring one Kanal each were also handed over to the families for the residential purpose," the statement said.

It said that the L-G assured the family members of all possible support from the J&K Administration in the future.

