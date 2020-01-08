JNU Violence: VC Meets MHRD Officials

In the wake of violent incidents which rocked the JNU campus on Sunday, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jagdish Kumar, met officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.The objective of the meeting, media reports state, was to apprise MHRD officials of the violent incidents which have sparked nationwide outrage. MHRD officials had earlier asked the VC to meet them on the issue.

Students affiliated to Left parties demanded the resignation of the Vice-Chancellor and an impartial probe into the attacks. Police have not made any arrests yet and have filed three FIRs relating to the violence on Sunday.

Meanwhile the JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) slammed the University administration and demanded an impartial inquiry. The CPI (M) leader and Rajya Sabha member, Sitaram Yechury has also called for a court-monitored probe which must include the conduct of the central government.

In a post on the popular micro-blogging site, Twitter, Yechury described the Delhi police as "a puppet of the Modi govt." He added that "a pre-judged police inquiry has no credibility."





Masked goons let loose a reign of terror on Sunday in the JNU campus. Students in Periyar and Sabarmati hostels were attacked, and property vandalized. The violence left 34 students, including the JNU Students Union president, Aishe Ghosh, injured.

The Delhi police have come in for criticism for several quarters for having been slow to respond to reports of violence on Sunday, and later, for their inability to track down the attackers. Meanwhile, speculation has been rife on social media platforms on the identity of the masked attackers.

Police have booked a case against JNUSU president, Aishe Ghosh and 19 others for damaging public property in their attempt to block the registration process of the winter exams and make the server dysfunctional.