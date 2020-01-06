JNUSU demands VC's resignation after on-campus violence

A day after violence was unleashed on the JNU campus by a group of masked men and women allegedly belonging to ABVP, JNUSU blamed the University's Vice Chancellor for allowing the attack on students and teachers on the campus.

In a statement issued by JNUSU, whose president Aishe Ghosh is among those injured and were seen bleeding on Sunday, has called V-C M Jagadesh Kumar a "mobster who perpetuates violence in the university". The students' union also called for his resignation.

Read the official JNUSU statement here:

"The JNUSU would like to make the following statement. The Vice Chancellor of the university M Jagadesh Kumar is behaving like a mobster who perpetuates violence in the university he is supposed to administer. He uses all means and manner to see to it that students, teachers, Karmacharis and the entire JNU community faces violence by criminals imported from outside using iron rods, stones and lathis. Even as we speak, the JNUSU President is in the trauma centre of AIIMS after she was hit by an iron rod on the head in the ABVP assaullt.

This Vice Chancellor is a cowardly Vice Chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from the questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonize JNU. Also cowardly are his henchmen- his cronies whose number he is increasing by illegal appointments of ABVP activists on a wholesale basis and who call themselves the JNUTF, the ABVP themselves and the Cyclopse security who have been especially hired to turn the campus into a war zone.

For nearly seventy days now, the students of JNU have been fighting a courageous battle to save their university from the clutches of privatization and greed. The VC is adamant that by sending a message that a fee hike has happened in JNU, he can prove that accessible education is not possible. We as the JNU Community are more adamant that a fee hike cannot happen in JNU and the dream of affordable public education will live on.

The violence that happened today is the result of the desperation and frustration of the VC and his cronies. But the chronology of events that unfolded today is a shameful episode for the Delhi Police who gave a safe passage to ABVP goons imported from outside. For days now the administration has been unable to break our protest. Since 4th January, ABVP people were directed as henchmen of the VC to come and beat up students. They used lathis and pipes on that day.

Today on 5th January they imported goons from outside, especially DU which was led by the history sheeter Satinder Awana. The ABVP goons this time went one step further then what they did last year during the post election violence in 2018."

The statement further accused the VC for making political appointments to "please his masters" without regard for their qualification or suitability. It concluded:

"He is making political appointments to please his masters without regard for their qualification or suitability.

He is trying to impose a fee hike which will not leave JNU as we know it.

He is using henchmen to perpetrate violence on students and vandalise the university.

At Every step he has tried to destroy the culture and academics of the university.

Mr. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, it is time to go!

The JNU community has a single point demand. That either this VC resign or the MHRD as the competent authority remove him!

Those who are trying to malign and destroy this university will not succeed JNU will live on!

#StandWithJNU

MamidalaMustGo"