JP Nadda chairs special meeting with BJP workers in Noida

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday held a ''tiffin meeting'' here with party workers of western Uttar Pradesh, the party's Noida Mahanagar president Manoj Gupta said on Wednesday.

''The 'tiffin meeting' is part of the BJP's mega public outreach programme with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,'' he said.

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, vice-president Pankaj Singh, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar among others attended the meeting, Gupta said.

Asked about the preparation for the 2024 general elections, Nadda told reporters, ''We are always prepared. We have several initiatives... So 2024 or other elections before that, we are prepared.'' ''We had called our old party workers also. Such tiffin meetings will be held from time to time. This is becoming part of the BJP's working style. It brings in a culture of unity and camaraderie among party workers,'' he said.

The BJP national president said the party has converted its meetings into ''tiffin meetings'' keeping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suggestions in mind.

''We bring tiffins from our homes and share them with other party workers. We have group discussions and informal discussions on how to further strengthen the party and take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public welfare schemes to the people and also review our working style while listening to local problems,'' Nadda said. BJP spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said these outreach campaigns are being held at various places in Uttar Pradesh as well as across the country throughout June.

He said the plan is also to sit with party workers and office-bearers to take the BJP's model of good governance and pro-public initiatives to the people in a better manner. BJP leader Pankaj Singh said the tiffin meetings, where party workers share meals, give out a message about how the BJP is different from other parties.

The party will also hold some other public outreach programmes, including rallies and meetings with citizen groups, he said.

''Our working style is different. All of us work together without any division... Whether the party president or booth-level workers, everyone has the same resolve,'' Singh, who is the Noida MLA, told reporters.