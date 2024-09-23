JP Nadda slams Congress, JMM for corruption, nepotism at Jharkhand rally

Khunti (Jharkhand): BJP's National President, J.P. Nadda, on Monday mounted a blistering attack on the Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) during the Parivartan Yatra at Khunti, Jharkhand.



He labelled the Congress a corrupt party that fosters nepotism, appeasement and corruption, accusing the JMM of adopting the same practices under the leadership of Hemant Soren.

Nadda claimed that the Congress not only supports corruption but also patronises anti-national elements and separatist forces.

“This party has nurtured nepotism, appeasement and corruption. In Jharkhand, Hemant Soren under Congress influence has also become corrupt, promoting nepotism and betraying the youth. He also marginalised individuals, even within his own family, who he perceived as outsiders,” Nadda said.

Raising the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration in Jharkhand's Santhal Pargana region, the BJP President expressed concern over the declining population of tribals which he claimed has dropped from 44 per cent to 28 per cent.

He said, “What is happening in Jharkhand? What kind of government is this? How is the state administration working? People are marrying illegally, tribal lands are being usurped. All this is going on in a planned manner. The government here is settling Rohingyas. Their Aadhaar cards are made. We have to take a pledge to free this state of the Congress, JMM and RJD.”

Accusing JMM of deceiving the tribal community and restricting tribal identity to just a few family members, the BJP President said, “When JMM talks about tribal identity, it is restricted only to a few family members. Champai Soren, Sita Soren were humiliated.”

He thanked the people of Jharkhand for supporting the BJP in the recent Lok Sabha elections, leading to Narendra Modi’s third term as Prime Minister, despite the alleged misinformation campaign by the Opposition alliance, reiterating that only the BJP, under PM Modi’s leadership, has truly safeguarded the interests of tribals.

He also highlighted the importance of PM Modi visiting the village of Lord Birsa Munda and appointing a tribal woman as the President of India.