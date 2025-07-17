Karnataka Man Granted Bail After Illegally Staying At IIT Bombay Hostels

The Esplanade Magistrate Court in Mumbai has granted bail to a 22-year-old man from Mangaluru, Karnataka, who was arrested for unlawfully residing in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay hostels for 20 days while not being an enrolled student.

Bilal Ahmed Faiyaz Ahmed Teli had allegedly stayed on the campus during two separate periods: June 2-7 and June 10-19, while impersonating an IIT student. His unauthorized presence was discovered by institute employee Shilpa Kotikkal, who subsequently handed him over to Powai police. Due to the case's sensitive nature, the investigation was later transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Teli's legal team filed a bail application claiming he had been handed over to police on June 17 but was held in illegal detention for several hours before formal proceedings began. His defense argued that Teli suffers from reduced mental capacity and has been clinically diagnosed with a learning disability that impairs his attention span, comprehension, memory, and learning abilities.

The bail petition included psychiatric evaluations and medical test reports demonstrating that his intellectual functioning falls below average levels. Documentation also showed that Teli has been prescribed medication over time to manage his condition.

"To even remotely suggest that the applicant is capable of committing any crime would be unjust given the medical condition of the applicant," the plea stated.

During the court hearing, the Crime Branch did not oppose the bail application. Taking into account the medical evidence and the lack of objection from investigators, the court approved Teli's bail request.