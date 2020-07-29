Karnataka postal circle to ship Rakhi amid Corona

Bengaluru: India Post's Karnataka circle will ship Rakhi for siblings through its special Rakhi postal service to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, an occasion marking brotherly love between siblings, amid the COVID 19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

"Wondering how to send a Rakhi to your beloved brother? Use 'Rakhi Post' to order Rakhi online along with a personalized message," said a postal official.

Rakhi, a colourful band signifying love between siblings and tied on a brother's hand by a sister on the festival day will be delivered in a specially designed Rakhi envelope by speed post.

"Attractive designs to choose from and options for standard message personalized with your (sender's) name or a photograph of your own message, in any language can be uploaded," said the official.

A colourful printout of the sender's greeting message will accompany the Rakhi.

The postal circle has also welcomed people with the option to send a Rakhi to soldiers guarding India borders at Ladakh in Jammu and Kashmir, specifying 'message for soldier' in the online order.

"Customers in any part of Karnataka can Rakhi to anywhere in India online by paying just Rs 100," the official added.

The Rakhi post assumes significance because of the pandemic, physical distancing and several instances of separated siblings.

Additionally, the Bengaluru civic body has also advised people to opt for low key festival celebrations due to the virus, avoiding visitors, outside food and large gatherings.

The civic body commissioner N. Manjunatha Prasad advised that if brothers and sisters are not living in the same house, they should not visit each other to tie the Rakhi because of Coronavirus.

Alarmed by the spiking number of infections everyday in the city, averaging above 5,000, the civic body has also issued specific guidelines for a slew of festivals.

"Attention all Bengaluru residents, Covid is spreading very rapidly in Karnataka and especially in Bengaluru please do not visit your relatives, friends and neighbours for any reason," said the official.

Widely celebrated in India, Raksha Bandhan falls on August 3.

On Wednesday, Karnataka registered 5,503 new Covid-19 cases as infections spiked in many places, raising the state's tally to 1.12 lakh, even as 92 more people succumbed to the virus.