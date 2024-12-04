Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav to be organised at Narendra Modi Stadium on December 7

Ahmedabad: A grand celebration of BAPS volunteer services is set to be organised at Narendra Modi stadium, the world’s biggest cricket stadium on December 7, to mark the selfless service and devotion of more than 1 lakh volunteers.

The occasion will begin with a heartfelt tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his birth anniversary, celebrating his pioneering efforts in fostering a global community of selfless volunteers.

The event will be graced by BAPS spiritual leader Mahant Swami Maharaj and attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The year-long Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav celebrations began on January 28, 2024 and will conclude with the grand finale celebrations on December 7, 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Volunteers from various parts of India and across the world, including the UK, Europe, the USA, Australia, and the Middle East, will come together to attend this historic event.

Its for the first time that the remarkable celebration will honour over 100,000 volunteers from India and abroad through captivating performances, narrations and throwback videos that will feature their extraordinary contributions and sacrifices for the welfare of countless individuals. The blessings of senior swamis and Mahant Swami Maharaj, and speeches by stage guests will enlighten and inspire all.

This Suvarna Mahotsav embodies the enduring legacy of service inspired by Bhagwan Swaminarayan and nurtured by the love and guidance of Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Wide-scale arrangements are being done for the grand event. More than 33 service departments and over 10,000 volunteers are engaged in the construction of event venue at t here locations - a dedicated 34-acre workshop in Raysan, and additional workshops in Sarangpur (Botad) and Shahibaug.

The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav (1972-2022) celebrates and pays tribute to 50 years of selfless and dedicated social and spiritual service by thousands of BAPS karyakars (volunteers) including the young and elderly. Though satsang activities for children, teenagers, youths and adults were started by Yogiji Maharaj in early 1950s, a formal organizational structure was first implemented in 1972 under the guidance and with the blessings of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Since then, under the guidance of the Satsang Pravrutti Central office (SPCO) for teenagers, youths and adults, and the Bal Pravrutti Central Office (BPCO) for children, these karyakars have contributed their time, energy and resources to promote the values of selfless service and devotion revealed by Bhagwan Swaminarayan and the Gunatit gurus.

Over the decades, Yogiji Maharaj, Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj have personally guided and inspired the karyakars to progress, both in their personal spirituality and in rendering community services.