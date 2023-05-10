  • Menu
Kashmir Flies Producer Abhishek Agarwal sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee for ‘defamatory’ comments on The Kashmir Files

Kashmir Flies Producer Abhishek Agarwal sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee for 'defamatory' comments on The Kashmir Files
The producers of the film "The Kashmir Files" have issued a legal notice to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of making defamatory statements about their film.

The producers of the film "The Kashmir Files" have issued a legal notice to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of making defamatory statements about their film. In a press conference on Monday, CM Banerjee announced a ban on another film titled "The Kerala Story" in her state and also commented that "The Kashmir Files" was intended to denigrate a particular community and was nothing but propaganda.

In a Twitter post, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said that he along with his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal, both producers of the film, served the notice on the CM.

