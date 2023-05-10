Kashmir Flies Producer Abhishek Agarwal sends legal notice to Mamata Banerjee for ‘defamatory’ comments on The Kashmir Files

The producers of the film "The Kashmir Files" have issued a legal notice to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of making defamatory statements about their film. In a press conference on Monday, CM Banerjee announced a ban on another film titled "The Kerala Story" in her state and also commented that "The Kashmir Files" was intended to denigrate a particular community and was nothing but propaganda.

In a Twitter post, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said that he along with his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi and Abhishek Agarwal, both producers of the film, served the notice on the CM.