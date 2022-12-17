Kashmir, Ladakh shiver in sub-zero night temperature

Srinagar: People shivered as sub-zero night temperature continued in Kashmir and Ladakh region on Saturday, a MeT official said.

"Same weather conditions are likely to continue during the next 24 hours with a drop in the minimum temperatures during this period in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh", he added.

Srinagar had minus 2.4 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.3 degree and Gulmarg minus 2 degree as the minimum temperature.

In the Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 12.1 degree, while figures for Drass and Leh are still awaited.

Jammu had 7.2 degrees, Katra 7.8, Batote 4.3, Banihal 2.6 and Bhaderwah 2.1 as the minimum temperature.