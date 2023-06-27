KCR meets ex-MP Dharmanna in Solapur

Solapur: Be it the jhopadpatti (urban slums) of industrial city Solapur or its upscale residencies, they are all mushroomed by the people who migrated from Telangana. The thickly populated Bhavanarushipet in the city where former two-time Lok Sabha Member Dharmanna Mondayya Sadul resides was abuzz with people on Monday with the visit of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

It may be mentioned here that KCR who is on a mission to expand Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Maharashtra, has embarked on a two-day visit that includes pilgrimage and as well as meeting the leaders who recently joined his party fold. KCR called on Dharmanna who joined the BRS a month ago at the latter’s residence. They discussed the political situation in Maharashtra besides the importance of BRS in national politics.

Dharmanna’s parents who hailed from Kannapur village in Karimnagar district migrated to Solapur in search of livelihood some nine decades ago. It wasn’t an easy journey for the Saduls (surname); however, the family made a name for it in the annals of Solapur. Dharmanna who started his career as a Corporator in the Solapur Mahanagar Palika worked as its Mayor. Later with the encouragement given by the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, he was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1989 and again in 1991. He was also the chairman of the Solapur District Industrial Cooperative Bank Limited, thrice. Speaking to The Hans India, Dharmanna Sadul said, “KCR is an excellent leader who has a thorough knowledge of issues faced by the people. There is a huge scope for the BRS to expand its base in Maharashtra.”