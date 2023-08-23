Kejriwal applauds students' enthusiasm for Chandrayaan-3

  • Menu
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he was happy to see the interest and enthusiasm of the students of Delhi Government Schools in connection with Chandrayaan-3, which was about to land on the Moon.

Kejriwal said that the scientists were making the entire country immensely proud as Chandrayaan-3 was about to land on the surface of the Moon.

“Delighted to see the sincere interest and enthusiasm of the Delhi Government school kids as they await Chandrayaan-3's landing. Heartfelt wishes from these young minds add to the excitement of the evening. Our scientists are making us immensely proud. Jai Hind,” Kejriwal posted on X.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on Friday afternoon. The country’s heavy rocket launcher took off 3.8 ton Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into its intended Earth orbit.

